DK Metcalf Joins Gatorade

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is now on team Gatorade.

Metcalf’s new Gatorade commercial, Greatness Starts With G, launches today. The commercial underscores Gatorade’s belief that every athlete is unique, so there is no singular path an athlete takes to unlock greatness. Regardless of the journey, Gatorade is there to fuel them along the way.

“The decision to sign with Gatorade was an easy one,” Metcalf said. “In my opinion, it’s more of a marriage, not just a partnership! Gatorade has a history with great athletes, past and present, and I’m honored to join this roster alongside them. Check out my first commercial with them, now airing.”

Metcalf joins a roster full of young talent including Trevor Lawrence, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Christian Pulisic, Sydney McLaughlin and Mallory Pugh.

“Our mission at Gatorade is to fuel athletic performance, no matter the size or shape of the athlete, the sport they play, or how unique that individual may be,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade global head of sports marketing. “As NFL fans know, DK is unique — his combination of strength and speed, the way he trains, the way he moves on the field, to the way he carries himself off the field. We’re thrilled to partner with him based on his specific needs, helping fuel his journey in the league.”

Metcalf has played two seasons in the NFL after being drafted as the 64th pick in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Oxford native has continued his success on the gridiron from his time in college at Ole Miss, and in 32 games, Metcalf has recorded 141 receptions for 2,203 yards and 17 touchdowns.