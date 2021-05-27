Game Times Announced for Early Weeks of 2021 Football Season

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times for the first three weekends of the 2021 conference football season. What are the game times for the Rebels?

Ole Miss opens the season on Labor Day, Sept. 6, against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Rebels return home to the Vaught the next week and play host to Austin Peay on Sept. 11. The first0-ever meeting between the two programs is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SECN+.

One week later on Sept. 18, Ole Miss hosts Tulane for another game under the lights of Vaught-Hemingway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Rebels and Green Wave have met 69 times on the gridiron with the last matchup occurring in 2012.

Ole Miss now has kickoff times and television designations for four of its 12 games. Along with the first three weeks of the season, the Rebels know they’ll battle rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25, for the annual Egg Bowl (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Staff Report