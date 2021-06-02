Rebels Linebacker Jacquez Jones Says His Time at Ole Miss is Over

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss linebacker Jacques Jones announced his intention to enter the transfer portal for his senior season.

The announcement came on Twitter Tuesday night as Jones wrote a message to Ole Miss thanking them for his time in Oxford.

“You embraced me as a young man coming into a world unknown to me,” Jones said. “These last few years playing as a Rebel has taught me what it means to be a part of the community. Thank you for the memories and friendships. My sincerest gratitude extends to the coaching staff, to my teammates and fellow rebels. My time here has come to an end as an Ole Miss Rebel football player! I want to wish my teammates, coaching staff a successful upcoming season. As I transition onto a new path I am embracing this change knowing nothing worth having comes easy I am ready to enter this new journey.”

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jones’ name had not yet shown up in the transfer portal.

Jones is a three-year letter winner. He has played in 33 games with 182 tackles in his career for the red and blue.

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native played in all 12 games as a freshman and sophomore and nine games in his junior campaign on the gridiron.

As a freshman, Jones made the SEC All-Freshman Team and the Athletic Director’s Fall Honor Roll.