South Panola School District Mourns Loss of Lead Teacher

A candle lighting service will be held in memory of Dr. Anteeatta “Tee” Swims tonight at 6:30 at Batesville Intermediate School. Photo vie Facebook/SPSD

Dr. Anteeatta “Tee” Swims worked for the South Panola School District for seven years as the Lead Teacher at Batesville Intermediate School before she was found dead Friday in her Lafayette County home.

Her husband, David Lee Swims, 41, was arrested and charged with her murder. He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The South Panola School District is providing counselors at BIS today to provide support to any staff or students in need.

Later today, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pecan Grove at BIS, a candle lighting service will be held in honor of Swims.

The school is located at 200 College Street in Batesville.

The SPSD released the following statement Monday:

David Swims has been charged with murder.

“Batesville Intermediate School and South Panola School District grieve the loss of a wonderful teacher and coworker, Dr. Anteeatta Swims. Dr. Swims was an amazing asset to the BIS team who brought a wealth of knowledge to the school. She was a hard worker and dedicated to serving her students. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

The manner of Swims’ death has not yet been released by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements were not available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with Hotty Toddy News for any updates as they become available.