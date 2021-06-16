Ole Miss Softball Signs Bre Roper

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel has signed the addition of Bre Roper to the Rebels for next season.

Roper will play her final season for the red and blue after transferring in from Georgia Tech for the past four seasons and the former Preseason All-ACC selection. As a Yellowjacket, Roper put up 53 extra base hits, including 34 doubles and 16 home runs as she split time in the infield and the outfield.

This past season, the Woodstock Georgia native, started 44-46 games and at a .298 clip in the Georgia Tech lineup. Roper easily paced the team with 42 runs scored, seventh most in the ACC. The Woodstock High School product also saw a significant jump in her power numbers, clobbering nine home runs after entering the year with seven in her career.

Roper tied for the Georgia Tech lead with 15 runs scored during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Entering the year as a Preseason All-ACC selection, she made the most of her two big flies during the season, smacking the game-winning home run against Kennesaw State and pummeling a grand slam against Mercer.

The lefty’s breakout season came as a sophomore in 2019, in which she led the ACC with 18 doubles and ranked fourth in the league with 71 hits to lead the Yellowjackets with a .364 average. Roper crossed the plate 49 times on the year to lead the team, while also driving home 30 runs. Starting all 58 games at second base, Roper led the NCAA in hits for a significant portion of the year, finishing the campaign with 20 multi-hit games and boasting a 15-game hitting streak.