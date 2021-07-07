SEC Football Media Days Mean the Start of the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The start of college football is right around the corner with the 2021 SEC Football Media Days less than two weeks away.

All 14 coaches and a few players will travel to the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama to take part in the four-day event (July 19-22). This year, Media Days returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will go in front of the media on July 20, along with Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

Kiffin is heading into his second season at the helm of the Rebels. In his first year, Ole Miss finished with an overall 5-5 record and a 26-20 Outback Bowl win over No. 7 Indiana.

This year, the conference has four new coaches leading Auburn Bryan Harsin, South Carolina Shane Beamer, Tennessee Heupel and Vanderbilt Clark Lea.

Fans will be able to watch wall-to-wall coverage of Media Days in Hoover on SEC Network starting Monday (July 19).

Ole Miss opens the 2021 slate against the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff on Monday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Atlanta.