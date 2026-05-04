Ole Miss Football Faces Another Legal Headline After Freshman Arrests

Newton’s third law works in news just as well as physics. For every uplifting headline, there’s usually something on the other side dragging the mood back down.

While Ole Miss got some good news on the recruiting trail, some bad news broke over the weekend, too.

A pair of Ole Miss freshman football players were arrested early Sunday morning, according to the Daily Journal’s Michael Katz who obtained records from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Per Katz, “Running back Damarius Yates, 19, was booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, speeding and reckless driving. Quarterback Rees Wise, 18, was booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center on charges of DUI and careless driving.”

Was able to confirm at the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office this morning that Ole Miss freshman football players Damarius Yates and Rees Wise were both arrested over the weekend. https://t.co/UzH3k5lZVO — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) May 4, 2026

Yates, a DeKalb native, was one of the headliners in Ole Miss’ 2026 class. He was a four‑star prospect and the No. 139 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He ran for 2,080 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Kemper County.

Wise comes from Austin and played at Westlake, one of the true powerhouses in Texas. A three‑star recruit in the 2026 class, per the Composite, he threw for 6,443 yards and 58 touchdowns and added 35 rushing scores in three seasons leading the Chaparrals, according to MaxPreps.

No official statement from Ole Miss has been made and coach Pete Golding doesn’t have a scheduled press conference this week, so don’t expect that to change. Even still, we’d only get a variation of “it’s a legal matter and we’re not commenting.” Standard protocol for coaches nowadays.

This comes on the heels of another Rebel running into legal troubles in Arkansas.

Ole Miss sophomore tackle Carius Curne, who transferred in from LSU this offseason, was arrested in Arkansas on April 25 on several charges, including fleeing, possession of a schedule VI substance under four ounces, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, speeding and improper lane change.

Court records show both possession charges and the improper lane change won’t be pursued, and Curne has already paid fines with no sentencings scheduled for the remaining charges.