Ole Miss Football’s Wild Offseason Gets National Recognition

Spring football practices are nearly all wrapped up across the country and the 2026 season will be here faster than a person walking barefoot on concrete in the summer.

The offseason isn’t completely over, but the major events and transactions have all played out. That means its time to evaluate each team’s offseason and who had the best.

ESPN published a breakdown of each Power 4 Conference team’s offseason and, of course, ranked them. Ole Miss fans don’t have scroll for to find their team.

The Rebels were given the third-best offseason amongst the SEC teams with credit being given to the retention of key players and an aggressive retooling of the defense.

Even before these rankings it was clear Ole Miss had one of the best offseasons. It certainly had the wildest.

Go up and get it 🚀 @HoratioFields pic.twitter.com/RhWVVXChqT — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 30, 2026

From the Lane Kiffin coaching circus just before the College Football Playoff to coming within one catch of playing for a national championship to a top 25 signing class and transfer portal class. A lot happened.

Kewan Lacy decided to stay in Oxford. Trinidad Chambliss got another year of eligibility via the legal system. New coach Pete Golding got removed from Dabo Swinney’s Christmas Card list. Frank Wilson has come in and put the Rebels at the forefront of some major recruits.

And that’s just the highlights. Remember how Ole Miss flipped Jase Matthews from Auburn on National Signing Day? Or Delano Townsend’s brief foray into the transfer portal after Ole Miss announced his return next season?

It was a wild offseason in Oxford.

Spring ball complete, but the work won’t stop 😤 pic.twitter.com/8L8bt0fS4N — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 30, 2026

On paper, the Rebels will come out of this offseason better than it entered which should be the goal. Chambliss and Lacy are back with new wide receivers and strong interior offensive line. The defense got an infusion of talent at every level.

Whether or not it translates into a better 2026 season than 2025 remains to be seen.

But it’s clear Ole Miss has had one of the best offseasons in the nation. The Rebels were ranked No. 8 in the top 10 overall rankings in that ESPN article.

“The Rebels won their battle with the NCAA to get Trinidad Chambliss back for another year. They kept star running back Kewan Lacy out of the portal. New coach Pete Golding did an impressive job of reloading throughout the defense via the transfer portal. He and his staff capitalized on their CFP momentum and did what they needed to do to remain a contender in 2026.”

Having a better 2026 season will be hard, but Ole Miss has put itself in a position to do just that.