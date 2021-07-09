Magnolia Square Farmers Market to Honor First Responders Saturday

The Magnolia Square Farmers Market, located in Water Valley on Main Street under the huge magnolias, will be held Saturday. Photo provided by Kathy Williams

The Magnolia Square Farmers Market will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. with the theme, “A Salute to our First Responders.”

The Market, located in Water Valley on Main Street under the huge magnolias, will include fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles. There will be a photo-op for children and free popcorn and cotton candy provided by the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department. A special fundraiser for Cpt. Spring Crenshaw will involve signing the hood of her police car.

The Steve Franklin Memorial Car Show will showcase antique cars and trucks. There will be live musical performances by Joe Gurner, Jeff Calloway, Gail Herrera and Ava Noe.

The Market is teaming with the Water Valley Arts Council to have a kids’ “Creation Station” booth. This month features creating papier-mache watermelons, which will be displayed during the annual Watermelon Carnival.

More than 50 vendors will showcase their produce and arts and crafts.

Thanks to Garden Grower sponsors, Fetcht Delivery, NextHome Choice Real Estate, The Simmons House Historic Venue and Inn and Turnage Drug Store, admission is free.

“This month the market will expand into both parking lots behind City Hall. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday,” said Cinnamon Foster, market manager.

Water Valley Main Street Association was formed in 2007 with the purpose of promoting Water Valley District as the focus of a community where history is preserved, businesses thrive, and citizens and visitors dine, shop, live and enjoy the arts and entertainment.

The Magnolia Square Farmers Market is a result of this vision.

