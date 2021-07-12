Tupelo’s Jacarius Clayton is Ole Miss-Bound

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff added another player to the roster for 2022 in defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton.

Clayton is from Tupelo and plays at Tupelo High School. He was originally committed to Mississippi State; however, on Friday he announced that he chose Ole Miss.

Clayton is a 6-foot, 6-inch, 275-pound three-star prospect and is listed as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi and No. 488 overall in the country by 247Sports.com.

Clayton looked at Ole Miss and Arizona State and de-committed from Mississippi State on June 17.

Last season, as a junior at Tupelo, Clayton recorded 32 total tackles, with 16 tackles for loss and three sacks.