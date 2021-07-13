YAC Fall Events Will Kick Off with Bar Crawl

After a year off because of the pandemic, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council has announced its fall events will be back for 2021.

“It’s time to bring people back together to celebrate the arts and the creative talent in our community and, frankly, to have a good time,” said Wayne Andrews, YAC Executive Director.

The season will kick off on July 31 with a new event: Townie Takeover. This bar crawl will take participants on a tour of some of Oxford’s favorite college bars, including Rooster’s, The Roundtable and Tangos. The night will end at Harrison’s with a BBQ dinner and live music.

“You’re never too old for a bar crawl,” said Caroline Hourin, who is working with Andrews and the Arts Council to help organize the event. “Taking a tour of some of the bars on the Square that are popular for college students — and that many of us locals don’t often frequent — is a fun way to bring everyone together and to celebrate before school starts again.”

On Aug. 13, YAC will host its popular Iron Bartender event. This drink-making contest pits local bartenders against each other to craft who can create the best cocktail from a box of basic mixers and mystery spirits. Attendees are then given the opportunity to taste test each concoction and vote for the winner.

“Iron Bartender has become one of the most popular nights in Oxford,” Andrews said. “Past winners include bartenders from Saint Leo, Jinsei and Snackbar. If you’re a bartender in the area and want to participate, you can still sign up on the YAC website.”

The 2021 season of YAC events will continue on Oct. 5 with Three Blind Wines.

The last event of the year will be the organization’s annual Ornament Auction, which brings local artists together to craft original tree ornaments that can be bid online and in-person during the Arts Council’s Holiday Party.

“2020 was a difficult year for many organizations around town that serve our community,” said Andrews. “We’re just excited that we can finally return to normal and host these events that for many have become annual staples.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to or learning more about these events, visit oxfordarts.com and follow YAC on Facebook and Instagram. Proceeds from each event will benefit YAC.

Staff report