Celebrate the ’70s at the United Way Flashback Bash Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From bell-bottoms to Atari games to disco, the 1970s were groovy, colorful and sometimes downright tacky.

However, it was a decade that many remember fondly.

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County is offering people a chance to relive the 70s or discover them for the first time with its second United Way Flashback Bash presented by CoreLogic, happening on Aug. 14 at the Oxford Conference Center.

More than just a good time to slap on some sideburns and don that Saturday Night Fever suit, the bash raises funds that will help children and adults around the community.

“The funds raised will be similar to our standard campaign contributions as they will help our organization continue to advance its mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources,” said Kurt Brumett, executive director of the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette. “In carrying out our mission, we seek to improve health, advance education, promote financial stability, and meet basic needs within our community and this year we are proud to help fund 20 local programs as well as the LOU Reads Coalition as a direct result of the generous support we receive from so many.”

From 7 to 11 p.m., those attending the event will be treated to food from Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering, fun photo opportunities in Oxford PhotoBomb’s RAVE Booth, and a chance to dance the night away with the Almost Famous band.

Image provided by United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County

Tickets are $30 for one person or $25 if two or more tickets are purchased at the same time. Drink tickets for alcoholic beverages will be sold separately.

Brummett said the United Way encourages people to purchase their tickets ahead of the event; however, tickets will be sold at the door as space allows.

Sponsorships for the event are available at several levels – from $500 to $5,000, with each level offering different promotion opportunities and other perks.

“While we encourage everyone to please purchase event tickets as well as provide sponsorship commitments early to help ensure we will have plenty of food and drinks available, attendees will be able to buy tickets at the event and we will accept sponsorship payments as well as we are grateful for everyone who wants to join with us to make a difference throughout our community after a very difficult few years,” Brummett said.

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette supports programs ranging from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides a free book each month to Lafayette County children up to 5 years old, to the Meals on Wheels program, which supplies elderly residents with nutritional meals.

“By collaborating with the Lafayette County Literacy Council, Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging, and other worthwhile organizations serving our community, we are able to make a meaningful difference as we work hand in hand with our incredible donors, partners, volunteers, and advocates for the betterment of Oxford and Lafayette County,” Brummett said.

Tickets can be purchased on the United Way website or by calling 662-236-4265 or sending an email to tickets@unitedwayoxfordms.org.