Coach Lane Kiffin Adds Offensive Line Transfer

The Ole Miss football team has added transfer Orlando Umana to the roster, announced head coach Lane Kiffin on Friday.

Umana comes to Oxford from the Utah Utes. He is immediately eligible after four seasons with the Utes. Umana has appeared in 40 career games, including 26 starts, 22 of which came at center.

Last season, Umana played in just one game after dealing with injuries. As a junior, he earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention honors in 2019 after starting 12 games at center.

Umana played in all 14 games on the offensive line as a sophomore in 2018, starting four at left guard and the last nine at center for Utah. The Sacramento, California, native allowed three sacks in 348 pass blocks in 2018. As a true freshman, Umana played in all 13 games on special teams in 2017, including three appearances on the offensive line.

Prior to his time at Utah, Umana was a two-way prep star at Grant Union High School in Sacramento. He was a two-time, first-team Sacramento Bee All-Metro selection and earned first-team Maxpreps All-Sac-Joaquin Section accolades as a senior. Umana also participated in track, finishing second in the Delta League as a junior in the discus and shot put.

