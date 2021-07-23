Free, 6-Week Series to Focus on Building Local Businesses

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Women of Worth and Excellence will present, Spark Sessions, a free event centered around the concept of entrepreneurship in the Oxford community starting this Saturday.

It will be the first in a six-part development series that will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on each Saturday from July 24 through Aug. 21. The final class will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

All of the classes will take place at The Hampton Inn or the Oxford Conference Center.

Oxford professionals will lead the discussions each week. The goal of the series is to build community by educating and inspiring entrepreneurship.

Everything from pitching a business idea to launching an actual business will be discussed.

People with and without existing business plans – those who may not have an actual plan, but have a business idea – are encouraged to attend.

Spark Sessions is a new program of the non-profit Women of Worth and Excellence organization, headed up by local entrepreneur Tammy Herod.

WOWE, formed in 2016, focuses on programming and resources that are aimed at providing participants with opportunities for spiritual, personal, educational, as well as professional and financial growth.

Herod owns Tammy’s Hair Gallery and a local lawn service company, as well as being a real estate agent.

The classes are free but those planning to attend should register by sending an email to tbhoxford@gmail.com.

The subject line should be “Spark Sessions.”