Ole Miss Adds Candian Defensive Lineman

Ole Miss officially added defensive lineman Jaden Dicks to the roster for the 2021 season, coach Lane Kiffin announced on Friday.

Dicks, a transfer from the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario, did not see any action in his one and only season for the Gryphons last year due to his 2020 campaign being canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive lineman will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels once the 2021 season begins.

Dicks was a prep star at Etobicoke Collegiate Institute in Toronto where he was named All-League MVP as a sophomore, junior and senior. He was a six-time defensive MVP for the Eagles.

He earned team MVP honors in his final three seasons at ECI and served as a team captain since his freshman year. Besides earning six letters in football, Dicks also lettered in soccer and badminton.

This is the second player that the Rebels have added from Guelph. Ontario native, Tavius Robinson, joined Ole Miss prior to the start of last season and registered 18 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in 2020.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports