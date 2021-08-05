Author Michelle Pillow Receives MS Arts Commission Grant

Michelle M. Pillow of Oxford has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. Photo via michellepillow.com

Michelle M. Pillow of Oxford has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to distribute review copies in promotion of her Order of Magic paranormal women’s fiction series.

This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Pillow is a New York Times & USA TODAY bestselling fiction author best known for science fiction and paranormal romances, and paranormal women’s fiction. She is a member of The Authors Guild. There are four books out in the Order of Magic series and one pre-order. They average 4+ stars out of thousands of reviews.

The purpose of the distribution project is to get her books in this new genre into the hands of avid readers by supplying free paperbacks to book bloggers, social media posters, as well as independent booksellers and librarians. Sixty-five paperbacks will be distributed in the United States.

People can sign-up to request a book on the author’s website MichellePillow.com.

“There is no better way for someone to decide if they like a new series, new author, or new genre than to read the actual book,” Pillow said. “Paranormal women’s fiction as a genre features empowering stories about women over 40. Women at this time in their life have their own set of issues that they face — empty nests, widows, divorce, menopause, health–and these issues deserve to be addressed and embraced in genre fiction.”

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources.

“The state’s arts community has displayed such resiliency during tumultuous times, and we are very pleased to provide grants to these worthy artists,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “Mississippi’s artistic legacy was built through the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These funds help support the next generation of amazing artists and ensure that the story of artistic excellence in our state lives on.”