Local School Districts Set COVID Protocols

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Oxford and Lafayette Schools are stepping up their COVID-19 protocols starting on Monday.

In a special Oxford School Board meeting on Friday the board unanimously approved to extend the mask mandate until Sept. 15.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising across Mississippi, and superintendent Bradley Roberson recommended continuing with the mask mandate that was scheduled to end today.

Before the school year started, Roberson addressed all of the Oxford School District on social media with a video announcing that all teachers, staff and students were required to wear a mask inside OSD buildings until Aug. 20.

The extension runs through the same day as Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest State of Emergency Expires.

The OSD Board will revisit the mandate on Sept. 15.

Lafayette School District

Lafayette School District released that grades three through 12 are on Code Red-High Level Transmission.

LCSD will require these students and staff (3-12) to wear a mask at all times indoors and on buses for the week of Aug. 23.

The high-level transmission guidelines also include the following:

Students will eat in the classrooms

Student breaks and recess will be separated by class

Field trips and activities will not be permitted

Indoor athletic contests will be implemented following MHSAA guidelines

Masks will be required for all persons during after school indoor events



