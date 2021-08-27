Oxford Host Brandon in 2021 Season Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers open the 2021 football on Friday night as they play host to the Brandon Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School.

Oxford (0-0) is coming off a heartbreaking 29-28 loss to Oak Grove in the 6A state championship game last season. The Chargers rolled into Hattiesburg with a 12-0 perfect record and a 7-0 mark in region play.

The Chargers head coach Chris Cutcliffe sat down with HottyToddy.com and talked about this week’s matchup after the jamboree last Friday.

“(The team) played with great effort and an expectation certainly something you want to be on film,” Cutcliffe said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Oxford has some leading tacklers returning from last season. The coach added that Alex Sanford, Keegan Wilfawn and EJ Wadley are guys who made a lot of plays. The Chargers added some new faces as they had some holes to fill after losing some quality seniors.

On the impact the quarterback play will have, “Michael Harvey and Trip Maxwell will both get to play again. They have both earned the right to be on the field,” Cutcliffe said. “Both played well a year ago and had great seasons for us. I expect them to progress and take a step forward. We have high expectations for both of them.”

Brandon is coming off of a 5-6 overall schedule in the 2020 season with a 3-4 record in 6A Region 3 play.

Follow HottyToddySprts for in-game updates throughout the game.