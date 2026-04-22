Mississippi 2027 Safety Seeing Recruitment Surge With Multiple SEC Offers

Kevin Marshall is starting to look like one of the more intriguing names in Mississippi for the 2027 class, and the offers rolling in over the last month back that up.

Since early March, the Pascagoula safety has picked up scholarships from Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Southern Miss. The attention is only growing, and Marshall is just now getting a real feel for what his recruitment looks like.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back has already hit the road this spring, including a stop in Oxford on April 3. Two weeks later he was in Starkville. But it was that Ole Miss visit that seems to have stuck with him.

“It went great. I loved it. They took very good care of me. I just sat down with some of the coaches and we just talked about ball and life. I think that really stuck out to me and how I’d be able to fit in the scheme in the defense that they run. That just fits me,” Marshall told Rebels247.com.

He also pointed to something recruits notice more than fans might expect.

“I went to the training room when they were giving me a tour and just how they take care of their players (stood out). They take care of them very well. For a college that I would love to go to — I would love to go to a college that helps me develop and take care of my body. I’d say the facility.”

Marshall’s production backs up the interest. As a junior at St. Martin, he totaled 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and a blocked punt in 10 games, according to MaxPreps.

He also added 340 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 28 catches. Next season he’ll be suiting up for Pascagoula, staying right on the Coast.

As for where things stand now, Marshall says Ole Miss, Missouri and Tulane are the programs standing out the most. He’s planning to schedule official visits this summer and wants to see every SEC school that has offered.

For a player who has seen his recruitment take off in a hurry, he’s not taking any of it lightly.

“My recruitment has been going great lately. But it’s crazy (because) last year, I just knew I was going to be in this position,” Marshall told 247Sports. “I prayed so much, I had to trust that the work I was putting in was going to pay off. And now, it’s paying off. I’m truly blessed for it and I just thank God everyday.”

Ole Miss has positioned itself well early, and Marshall’s comments make it clear the Rebels made a strong impression. Now the question becomes how they follow it up as his recruitment continues to rise.