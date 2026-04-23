Ole Miss Makes Early Push for Elite 2028 Defensive Line Prospect

Kellan Hall spent his Tuesday getting a closer look at Oxford, and the timing could not be better for Ole Miss.

The Louisville Christian Academy four-star defensive lineman made the midweek trip as his recruitment starts to pick up real speed this spring.

Hall is already one of the headliners in the 2028 class. He checks in as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the cycle and sits inside the national top 20, which explains why programs from every corner of the country have jumped in early.

Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Louisville, and Ohio State are all in the mix, and that list will probably keep growing.

What has changed lately is how quickly Hall’s interest in certain programs has started to sharpen. Ole Miss is one of the schools that has caught his attention as visits stack up and coaches make their rounds.

Tuesday’s stop in Oxford gave Pete Golding and the Rebels a chance to make their case in person, and by all accounts they treated it like an important early step in the relationship.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner has been pushing here, and Hall’s visit fits into a broader effort by Ole Miss to build early momentum in the 2028 cycle.

Getting him on campus this week matters, especially with several SEC programs turning up the heat.

Hall’s recruitment is still in the early stages, but the pace is starting to shift. More visits are coming, more conversations are happening, and more programs are trying to position themselves before things get serious.

Ole Miss getting him to Oxford now puts the Rebels firmly in that conversation as this stretch of his recruitment continues to take shape.

Scouting Report

From 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks:

“Major talent with impressive catalog of two-way experience, physical tools, athleticism, football pedigree, and multi-sport background (basketball). Owns snaps at a variety of DL spots and multiple OL positions. Displays advanced body control and reactive quickness in myriad situations. Flashes serious sudden redirection as an interior run defender. Potential high-major talent on either side of the LOS with a particularly high developmental ceiling on defense.”

From Rivals’ Charles Power:

“Talented two-way lineman at the high school level who projects as a high upside talent along the defensive front. Measures around 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and registers as a top athlete. Impressed in the camp setting at Under Armour’s Nashville camp. Hyper productive as a freshman, tallying 21 tackles for loss. Also, one of the youngest top prospects in the cycle, turning 15 years old in June.”