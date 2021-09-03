Friday, September 3, 2021
News & ViewsCrimeHeadlines

Two Charged With Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence

0
2575
Cecily Chase Caldwell Justin Gregory Elkins

An Oxford man and woman were arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter; however, few details are being released by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a statement, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Cecily Chase Caldwell, 27, and Justin Gregory Elkins, 33, and charged them with manslaughter-culpable negligence.

The two are currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.

The sheriff’s department stated that due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.

Culpable negligence is defined by state law as a reckless action, or inaction, that unintentionally causes the death of another person. 

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.

Staff report

Previous articleClosings, Trash Collection Schedules for Labor Day
Next articleLC Firefighters Battle Large House Fire That Injured One Firefighter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles