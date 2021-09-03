Two Charged With Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence

Cecily Chase Caldwell Justin Gregory Elkins

An Oxford man and woman were arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter; however, few details are being released by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a statement, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Cecily Chase Caldwell, 27, and Justin Gregory Elkins, 33, and charged them with manslaughter-culpable negligence.

The two are currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.

The sheriff’s department stated that due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.

Culpable negligence is defined by state law as a reckless action, or inaction, that unintentionally causes the death of another person.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.

Staff report