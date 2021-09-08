Nashville Style “Popping-Up” On Oxford Square

By Dayna Drake

Student Journalist

Photo courtesy of The Warehouse Collective

The Warehouse Collective, which offers upscale women’s clothing, shoes and accessories at liquidated prices, will host a pop-up shop in Oxford this week.

Partnering with the Graduate Oxford, the Nashville brand will set up shop at the hotel from Thursday through Saturday, the day of Ole Miss’ first home football game.

“Oxford loves to shop, and who doesn’t love a deal,” Warehouse Collective co-founder Kathleen Hoefflin said. “We’re gonna bring the warehouse sale to you to make your life a little easier, so come out and have fun. And I think the thrill is the hunt.”

This isn’t the first time that the small team made up of Hoefflin, co-founder Allison Taylor and social media manager Allison Saylor, has packed up their inventory and made the trip to Mississippi.

“We actually hosted a pop-up in Oxford back in the fall of 2019,” Hoefflin said. “It was an incredibly successful event for us.”

Anticipating another large turnout, The Warehouse Collective is ticketing the opening day of the sale in order to prepare for the weekend and to keep an eye on numbers for COVID-19 safety. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $10.

“We call that the VIP Day just because it’s, you know, day one with the first dibs,” Hoefflin said. “So that $10 gives you the first dibs at things, but then we are not replenishing day to day just because we are on the road.”

College towns like Oxford provide an important audience for The Warehouse Collective.

“Bringing this kind of event to such a vibrant melting pot is fun for us because we get to know our customers a little bit better,” Hoefflin said. “And I think it fits a need, you know, everyone in college is on a budget, whether it’s your budget or your parents’ budget…you’re going to walk away from our sale with great things.”