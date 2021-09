An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly having a gun in his possession while being a convicted felon.

Orlando Ramsey

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 10, officers responded to Shady Acres for a disturbance between two males involving a gun.

Officers found Orlando Ramsey, 43, of Oxford in possession of a firearm.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.