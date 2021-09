An Etta man was arrested recently for arson.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that Benjamin Paul Forester, 36, of Etta was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with one count of arson and one count of second-degree arson.

The sheriff’s department did not release what Forester allegedly burned.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $100,000 bond.

Staff report