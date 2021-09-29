Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Boy Scouts to Offer Free Vaccines with BBQ for Participants

By Courtney Hansen

HottyToddy Student Contributor

In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Yocona Area Boy Scouts will offer vaccinations Saturday in Oxford, with free BBQ for those  who participate.

P. Renee Wright Medical Clinic, based in Holly Springs, will have free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, as well as booster shots for those who qualify. Anyone 12 and up can participate, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at 307 W. Jackson Ave., beside Oxford Super Tan.

Those who receive the vaccine will get free BBQ provided by Jake’s, a craft BBQ food truck.

