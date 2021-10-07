Driver Killed in 2-Car Wreck at the Hwy 7/9 Split Wednesday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck at the Highway 7/9 split that happened Wednesday evening.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire department was dispatched to a wreck at the split.

First arriving units found two vehicles involved with one patient entrapped. Firefighters were able to provide access to the patients.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

LCFD Battalion 10, Engine 10, Engine 17, Oxford Fire Dept Rescue 3, Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and CareMed EMS responded.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. No other information was available Thursday evening. Hotty Toddy News will post updates when they become available.

This is the second fatal wreck on Highway 7 South in two days. On Tuesday, two Water Valley women were killed in a wreck on the highway between the Dollar General and Coleman Funeral Home.

Staff report