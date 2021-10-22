Adults, Kids Can Show Off Cooking Skills at Upcoming Steak Cook-Off

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

If you believe that you cook the best steak in the land, The Velvet Ditch Steal Classic next week is your time to shine.

Organized by Oxonians Steve and Holly Jubera with the Steak Cookoff Association, the event will benefit Family Crisis Services and offer $1,000 to the first-place steak cook-off winner.

The cook-off will be held on Oct. 30 at the Lafayette County Arena.

Contestants should arrive by 7 a.m.

To have an even playing field, steaks will be provided to all contestants from Evan’s Meats out of Alabama.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to those placing in the top 10, from $100 to the $1,000 first-place prize.

There will be an “anything with cheese” competition and a “Bloody Mary” competition as well with cash prizes from $200 to $500. Cathead Vodka will supply contestants with the vodka for contestants making Bloody Mary’s.

The event is for the entire family, with a Kids’ Mac & Cheese Cook-off taking place at the same time. Kids can win $10 to $200.

Entry fees for the steak cook-off start at $150 and the kid’s competition costs $10 per child to enter.

There is a “soft” deadline to register for the steak cook-off by Monday so that organizers can order enough steaks; however, late registrations will be accepted while the supply of steaks lasts.

Steak contestants must bring their own grills and supplies for the steaks and ancillaries.

For the Kids’ Mac & Cheese cook-off, kids can prep their dishes at home but the final product must be assembled on site. There will be RedBox Smokers lit and burners ready if they wish to bake or warm up their dishes.

“For example, if you wanted to go ahead and boil the pasta at home and toss with some butter so it doesn’t stick and then bring it to the contest to assemble,” said Holly Jubera. “We will have a special section set up for the kids competing but they are welcome to work out of their parents’ site if their parents are also competing.”

Click here to register for any of the competitions.

For more information visit Steak Cookoff Association online or email the Juberas at thackermountainbbq@gmail.com.