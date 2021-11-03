Oakland Holiday Market Brings Vendors, Decorating Classes

Dick Axtell will have his turned bowls at the market. Photo via Facebook/OaklandMS

From how to decorate your table for the holidays to guided holiday art lessons, the Oakland Holiday Market brings something for everyone.

The Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 304 Holly Street in downtown Oakland, located about 50 miles south of Oxford.

Mahaley Hames of Oakland, known for her creative décor at The Irby House in Oakland, will lead workshops on how to decorate your table for the holidays. Sessions will be presented at 10 a.m. and again at noon.

Art instructor Gay Lynn Haynes of Oakland will offer Holiday Art Classes in which participants will leave with a holiday painting they have created under her guidance. These classes require pre-registration and will cost $15 per person for supplies.

Hand-carved stone crosses by Edward Darby will be at the market. Photo via Facebook/OaklandMS

Pre-register by emailing Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com or calling 601-853-3942 and leaving a message. Children’s classes are limited to 8 and will be at 10 am. The adult class is limited to 6 and begins at 11 am. There are still spots available in each class.

The Holiday Market will include hand-carved stonework, pottery, wreaths, ornaments, Oakland themed products including mugs, Christmas cards, and notecards.

Local churches will be offering cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. Hand-tied fishing lures, jellies and jams, hand-crafted scarves, turned bowls, and wooden nativity scenes are among other offerings.

Exhibitors are announced regularly on our Facebook page.

The Market is open to exhibitors, vendors, and attendees at no cost. An exhibitor form must be completed. Food vendors are also welcome. Email Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com for a form.

For more information, contact Linda Ross Aldy at Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com or leave a message at 601-853-3942.

Staff report