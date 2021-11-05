Shop Oxford During Holiday Open House Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Get a jump on your holiday shopping this weekend during the first Ship Oxford Holiday Open House event on Sunday.

Presented by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, this new event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the downtown Square and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at various other stores around town.

“We want to offer an opportunity for our retailers to capture some Sunday shopping traffic, our restaurants to serve up some lunch and brunch, keep some of our out-of-town guests in town longer for some shopping, and kick off the Oxford holiday shopping season early,” said Pam Swain, senior vice president of the Chamber.

The Chamber will be set up a tent by City Hall, sharing Shop Oxford shopping bags, lists of shops that are open and hours, special giveaways, holiday music, hot chocolate, cookies and a kids’ holiday craft area.

Giveaways include a large Shop Oxford gift basket and a $250 gift certificate to SummerHouse.



Participating businesses include:

B-Unlimited – 116 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3

Buff city soap – 400 South Lamar Blvd. Suite B, open Sunday 11-4

Cat Daddy’s – 304 South Lamar Blvd., open Sunday 10-2

Cicada – 307 S. Lamar Blvd, open Sunday 11-4

Clay Canvas, etc – 106 Commerce Dr., open Sunday 1-4

Dsquared – 918 Jackson Ave. West, open Sunday 11-3

Frock – 201 N Lamar Blvd., open Sunday 11-3

Hemline – 1106 Van Buren Ave., open Sunday 12-4

Jack and Claire’s – 2317 West Jackson Ave, Suite 101, open Sunday 1-4

Katherine Beck – 134 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3

Lafayette County Literacy Council – set up by City Hall Sunday 11-3

Lafayette County Master Gardeners – set up by City Hall Sunday 11-3

Legacy Photography – set up by City Hall Sunday 11-3

LuLus – 265 North Lamar Blvd., Ste. V, open Sunday 11-3

Neilson’s – 119 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-4

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. – 2305 Jackson Avenue West, Suite 206, open Sunday 12-6

Maison Weiss – 130 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3

The Mustard Seed Antique Mall – 1901-A Jackson Avenue West, open Sunday 1-5

My Favorite Shoes 138 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-4

Off Square Books – 129 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 12-5

Olive Juice Gifts – 305 South Lamar Blvd., open Sunday 11-3

Olive Juice Kids – 1005 Jackson Avenue West, open Sunday 11-3

Oxford Gourmet and Gifts – 400 South Lamar Blvd, Ste. C, open Sunday 11-3

S & J Custom Framing & Gifts – 1001 Van Buren Avenue, open Sunday 11-3

Sneed’s Ace Hardware – 1400 University Avenue, open Sunday 12-6

Southside Gallery – 150 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3

Something Southern – 1223 Jackson Avenue E., open Sunday 11-3

Square Books – 160 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 9-5

Square Books Jr. – 160 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 9-5

Studio Whimzy – 807 College Hill Road, open Sunday 1-5

Sugar Magnolia Antique Mall – 1919 University Avenue, open Sunday 12-4

SUMMERHOUSE – 405 South Lamar Blvd., open Sunday 11-3

The Depot Antique Mall – 709 N. Lamar Blvd., open Sunday 9:30-6

The Lily Pad – 128 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-4

Threads – 136 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3

Village Tailor – 145 Courthouse Square, open Sunday 11-3