Four Area Christmas Parades Will Happen Over the Next Few Days

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local residents can enjoy four area Christmas parades over the next few days. File photo

Santa will be busy over the next few days in the Lafayette County area, serving as the special guest in four Christmas parades happening Friday through Monday.

His first stop will be at the Water Valley Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. After the parade, stop by Bizzy Body Nutrition on Main Street to take a photo with Mr. Claus.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather Friday night is expected to be a mild low of 54 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, Santa will hop over to the town of Taylor for their annual parade starting at 2 p.m. at Taylor Baptist Church. The parade will go down Main Street, loop through Plein Air and return to the church. This year’s parade will honor the late Van Wortham, who organized the first Taylor Christmas parade 10 years ago.

At 5:30 p.m., catch Santa in the Abbeville Christmas Parade.

Prior to the parade, visit the Christmas Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then stroll over to the Abbeville Town Hall for photos with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain during the day on Saturday with a high of 65 and a low of 52 degrees Saturday night. The chance of rain will drop to 20 percent at night.

Santa will get a break on Sunday to rest up before the annual Oxford Christmas Parade on Monday, happening at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will start at 5th Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

This year’s theme will be, “Christmas Joy.”

A cold front is expected to roll into the area on Sunday which will make the Oxford parade feel much more like a Christmas parade than the ones being held Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for most of the day on Sunday; however, the rain should clear up Sunday night leaving Monday under sunny, albeit chilly skies.

The high for Monday is expected to be 51 degrees with the temperature dropping during the day to a chilly 31 degrees Monday night.