Coach Lane Kiffin’s Contract Details

On Monday, Ole Miss released the details of head coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract that was announced on Saturday night.

The length of the contract goes from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Total base compensation:

2022 – $7,250,000

2023 – $7,350,000

2024 – $7,450,000

2025 – $7,550,000

Each year the annual incentive awards include:

• $150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the

regular season

• $100,000 per win for each regular-season victory against a non-conference, Power 5 opponent

• $150,000 if team participates in the SEC Championship Game, or $400,000 if the team wins the SEC Championship game

• $50,000 for participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl, or their successors

• $100,000 for participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas, Liberty), or their successors

• $125,000 for participation in the Citrus Bowl, or its successor

• $250,000 for participation in any College Football Playoff (CFP) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi-final game

• $500,000 for participation in a CFP Semifinal Game, OR $750,000 for advancing to the National Championship Game, OR $1,000,000 for winning the National Championship Game

• $50,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year, and $100,000 for being named National Coach of the Year

• Academic Incentives – $100,000 for single-year APR of 950-974, OR $150,000 for single-year APR of 975 or above

Payment for Annual Season Tickets Sold (Maximum $200,000)

• $50,000 if Season tickets sold exceed 30,000

• $50,000 if Season tickets sold exceed 35,000

• $50,000 if Season tickets sold exceed 37,500

• $50,000 if Season tickets sold exceed 40,000

Other terms and conditions of the contract include:

Both the assistant coach salary pool and the football support staff salary pool will remain in the

top half (7th or above) of the league average and the support staff salary pool will be set at a

minimum of $3.5 million.

Staff Report