Everything Trinidad Chambliss said at Tuesday’s Spring Practice Press Conference

Spring practices are in full swing for Ole Miss football. It’s the first spring with Pete Golding as head coach and with Trinidad Chambliss as the team’s starting quarterback. And they’ll be looking to reach even higher than last year’s team that went all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

On Tuesday, Chambliss spoke to reporters for the first time this offseason and for the first time since winning his preliminary injunction against the NCAA to gain eligibility to play in 2026. Here’s everything he said.

On offseason fighting NCAA…

It’s been kind of crazy, a little hectic. But I’m here now, and that’s all that matters.

On returning in 2026…

Yeah, it’s definitely settled in. I was very excited to see the news that came out Friday. Now I can focus all my attention on spring ball and making sure our team is ready for the season.

On a new group of wide receivers…

I feel like we didn’t drop off too much. We brought in some guys from Syracuse like Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill from Syracuse who can play. Horatio Fields is a big receiver. Getting Caleb going too—I’m definitely looking forward to building chemistry with those guys.

On working with new OC John David Baker…

There are a lot of similarities. He was here from 2020 to 2022, so he knows the offense. It’s basically the same system. There are some new plays and terminology, but overall it’s very similar.

On benefits of participating in spring practices…

It’s huge. I was just talking about that earlier. I didn’t get spring ball last year—I was kind of thrown into summer and then the season was right there. Now I get a full offseason to build timing with receivers, take control of the offense, and build those connections. I’m definitely excited to have a full spring.

On leadership role…

My role has definitely increased. I’m trying to be more vocal. I’m not naturally a vocal guy, but I’ve got to step outside my comfort zone, lead by example, and be the best player and person I can be for this team.

On life changes in last year…

It’s very different. I talk to my friends every day, and it always comes up—where I’m at now and my journey. Being at Ferris State for so long, not really knowing if football was for me, and now having a chance to go to the NFL and leave my mark on college football—it’s crazy.

On throwing motion…

I wouldn’t say it’s changed, but if it looks better, that’s good. I work with my quarterback coach, Steve Calhoun, out in California. I was there over spring break and I’ll go back in May. Just trying to keep improving.

On relationship with Joe Judge…

Coach Judge is one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. He loves the game and is very detailed. He’s taught me a lot about football. We meet in the afternoons, go over things, talk about the NFL, coverages—everything. He’s been around guys like Tom Brady, so he’s got a ton of knowledge. You could say he has a master’s in football.

On working with a QB coach…

I started working with him before I even got significant playing time at Ferris State. He saw my potential and believed I was a Division I quarterback. I’ve been working with him for about two years now. He also works with Jordan Love, so he’s pretty elite.

On new offensive tackles…

First thing—they’re big. Those guys are huge. It’s about getting them on the same page with our tempo because Ole Miss likes to play fast. They’ve done a great job so far, and Coach Garrison has them ready. I think we’re going to be really good up front.

On team identity under Pete Golding…

The personalities are a little different, but Coach Golding is very much a team guy. He leads by example, and we really value that. What he says, he backs up with his actions.

On new defensive additions…

Luke (Ferrelli)’s a dog. He’s going to be really good for our defense. Him and (Keaton Thomas) together—it’s going to be tough. Our defense is going to be really good. He was ACC Freshman of the Year, so he’s already proven it. I’m excited to see what he does in the SEC.

On offseason goals…

Accuracy is a big one—just putting the ball in better spots. Also increasing my football IQ, identifying coverages quicker, and just becoming more elite overall.

On remaining confident during the offseason…