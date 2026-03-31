Ole Miss Positions Itself in National Recruiting Battle After Standout Visit

Ole Miss had a lot of visitors on campus this past weekend, and the reactions are still rolling in.

The latest comes from four-star cornerback Montre Jackson, who made the trip from Garland to Oxford for an unofficial visit.

He spent time around Pete Golding and the staff, watched spring camp, and left with enough of an impression that he posted on social media about how much he enjoyed the visit.

Jackson is one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class, and his recruitment has already turned into a national battle. He’s sitting on offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Ole Miss, and this spring has been his chance to start sorting through the noise.

His Ole Miss visit is now in the books, but the Rebels aren’t the only ones pushing. SMU has made a real move with him, and Jackson has been open about why the Mustangs are in the thick of it.

“I love the consistent communication and how often the coaches have been coming to see me, especially Coach Lashlee, who’s been coming to see me and telling me how important I am to this class,” Jackson told Rivals of SMU. “At SMU, I feel like I can go in and play early and do something for the city. Being from here, as close as I live to SMU, I love the trajectory and the path that they’re on. They’re definitely on an uphill climb.”

Texas is also very much in the picture. The Longhorns have been recruiting him hard and are viewed as one of the main contenders as his process picks up speed.

For Ole Miss, the next step is simple. Get Jackson back to Oxford. The staff is already working on lining up an official visit for the summer, and Jackson’s reaction to his first trip suggests the Rebels are firmly in the mix.

He’s a Lone Star State defender with a growing list of suitors, and every visit matters. Ole Miss made its pitch this weekend. Now the race shifts to who can get him back on campus next.