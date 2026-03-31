Ole Miss Visit Resets Recruitment Race for Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

In recruiting, visits have a way of changing everything. Sometimes a trip pushes one school so far ahead that everyone else is playing catch-up. Other times it does the opposite and pulls the whole race back to even. That second scenario is where things stand with Ramsay defensive lineman Karlos May.

A month ago, May had a couple of early favorites. He won’t say who they were, but he’ll tell you they existed. Then he started taking visits, and the picture shifted.

“At first there were definitely a couple of schools that were leading the pack. But as soon as I got a chance to go out and visit the schools, it kind of opened my eyes,” May said. “Now it’s even right now.”

That’s the power of getting on the road. May has been one of the most heavily recruited players in the 2027 class, and programs have lined up to get him on campus. Ole Miss is one of them, and the Rebels finally got their shot last week when May made his first trip to Oxford.

“It was a good visit. I definitely enjoyed it. I got a chance to see what Ole Miss is about and what the hype’s about. I got a chance to see all of that, so I loved the visit. I love what they got down there, I had a good time,” May told Rebels247.com of last week’s visit. “It kind of just shows me that they feel that I’m a great player and a great person as well. That I can (also) be used in the scheme of the Ole Miss defense. Just shows a lot of interest.

“I’d say (the visit) wasn’t anything surprising, but there wasn’t anything that I was kind of expecting because I’m not sure. I’ve never been down there before. I really didn’t know what to expect going down there, I was just excited to get down there and see what the program is all about and see how things are moving.”

May didn’t walk in with expectations because he had never been to Oxford. That worked in Ole Miss’ favor. He left with a better feel for the program and plans to return before June.

The rest of his spring is packed. He has already been to Auburn and Georgia. Ohio State, Florida State, Texas and Notre Dame are next. Official visits to Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State are already set, though those dates could shift as more schools push for time.

Under Armour ATL Camp: Auburn 4-star DL target Karlos May @Karlosmay2027 pic.twitter.com/5P5a1ASWys — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) March 15, 2026

That’s the reality for a national recruit who checks in at 6-foot-3.5 and 305 pounds and ranks among the top defensive linemen in the country. Everyone wants him, and every visit gives him something new to think about.

Right now, that’s the story. No leader. No separation. Just a long list of contenders and a player who is letting the process play out the way it’s supposed to. Visits can tilt a recruitment in a hurry, but they can also reset the whole thing. For May, they’ve done exactly that.