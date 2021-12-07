Seven Pikes Face felony Cyberstalking Charges

Top row, from left: Christian Parten, Cole Goretski, Miles Baker and Nicholas Reynolds. Bottom row, from left: Payton Newcomb, Walker Holden and Wyatt Johnson.

Seven Ole Miss students were arrested recently in connection with the suspension of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The Oxford Police Department charged the seven fraternity members with felony cyberstalking for allegedly harassing a former Pike member who reported a hazing incident in 2020.

The fraternity was suspended in November until May 1, 2025.

OPD took a report on Nov. 2 in reference to cyberstalking via group messages and social media.

After an investigation, OPD arrested the following individuals:

Nicholas Reynolds, 22

Wyatt Johnson, 20

Peyton Newcomb, 20

Christian Parten, 20

Walker Holden, 19

Cole Goretski, 20

Miles Baker, 19

They were charged with felony cyberstalking and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on $5,000 bonds.

Staff report