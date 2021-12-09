Holiday Fun Continues Throughout the Weekend With Several Events

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The holiday season is in full swing here in Oxford with continuous events planned over the next few days and beyond.

An ornament by Charlie Buckley. Photo provided

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is holding its annual Ornament Auction and Holiday Party on Friday.

The event, which will be held at the Old Armory Pavilion, will also feature a wide array of ornaments made by local artists and community members that will be for sale, as well as live music, snacks, cocktails and ice skating. It is free to YAC members.

Also up for bid are several artist packages for up to six people that include a music-filled evening with local artist Bradley Gordon, a private tour of Treehouse Gallery, and cocktails and cigars with local artists Lucius Lamar and Kerry Hamilton at their new Taylor studio.

Proceeds from the holiday party will benefit ongoing YAC programming. Sponsors for the event include FNB, Mississippi Federal Credit Union, Farm Bureau Mississippi and Sycamore Bank.

You can view a full list of each artist experience package on the YAC website.

Step into a colorful – and sweet – Christmas world at the Holiday Village at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Join the Community Church Oxford from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for its Community Christmas event at the Oxford Activity Center, featuring bounce houses, games, crafts, prizes, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating and more.

And still going on this weekend is Visit Oxford’s “Holly Jolly Holidays,” with visits from Santa, ice skating and carriage rides.

On Saturday, enjoy a holiday art market and ice skating at the Old Armory Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa will be set up at the Visitors Center on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The carriage rides will be available between 3 p.m.-7 p.m., giving people the chance to ride during the daytime, but also at night under the famous Oxford Square canopy of lights.

Round out the day by relaxing in your own vehicle at the Oxford Drive-In at 6:45 p.m. Saturday for the beloved Christmas movie, “Christmas Vacation.” Visit https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule for tickets.

The holiday fun continues on Sunday with a free, holiday concert by the Oxford Civic Chorus.

After being idle for two years, the Chorus will present, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Nutt Auditorium at Ole Miss.

The chorus is co-directed by Dr. Debra Atkinson and Creighton Holder. The chorus will reconvene in January to begin rehearsals for a major spring concert.

For more information, visit the Oxford Civic Chorus at oxfordcivicchorus.org or on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Community Market’s Holly Jolly Market and Santa’s Soup Bar fundraiser will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Armor Pavilion and the Night at the North Pole event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oxford Activity Center with hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, a gingerbread house making contest and more.