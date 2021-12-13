Come Build a Gingerbread House at the ‘Night at the North Pole’ Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the Oxford Park Commission

If your child is kind of a big deal around the gingerbread house-making circuit, grab some candy and gingerbread and head over to the Night at the North Pole event Tuesday at the Oxford Activity Center.

The Oxford Park Commission’s Night at the North Pole will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will be free and open to all fans of Santa and Christmas. There will be ornament decorating, pictures with Mr. Claus himself and hot chocolate and candy canes.

The gingerbread-making contest will be held from 6 to 7 p.m for children of all ages. Contestants need to bring their own kits and supplies to build the house during the event.

Each participant will be judged and they will win a special certificate from Santa.

More gingerbread to enjoy

The Ford Center’s 2021 Holiday Village is up through Dec. 17. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Don’t forget to check out this year’s Holiday Gingerbread Village at the Ford Center opened this week to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Sixteen gingerbread houses, designed by community members and civic groups, are on display along with a miniature village with a working train, two holiday-themed LEGO houses, a mailbox for Santa, a decorated tree surrounded by gifts by a fireplace hung with stockings, and a multi-cultural display of holiday traditions from around the world, all enveloped by cheerful and inspirational music.