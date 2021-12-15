Holiday Home Tour in Plein Air Slated for Sunday Afternoon

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Southern Living Idea Home will be one of four homes included in the Holiday Home Tour at Plein Air on Sunday. File photo.

Come to Taylor this weekend and help feed those in need while enjoying some holiday sights and sounds.

Holiday Home Tour at Plein Air will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tour five local homes decorated for the holidays, including the Southern Living Idea home that was featured on the August 2008 cover of Southern Living magazine.

The Lafayette High School Choir will be caroling. Lost Dog Coffee and Eyes Etc. will be open for warm drinks and treats.

More carols will be performed in the Plein Air Chapel following the tour, which is free of charge to attend.

However, tickets for the Holiday Home Tour are $25 and all proceeds go directly to the More Than a Meal program which provides free meals every Tuesday at the Oxford Stone Center in Oxford.

Tickers can be purchased online via Eventbrite.