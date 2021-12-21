Booths Still Available for 2022 Indoor Yard Sale at Conference Center

The 2019 Indoor Yard Sale at the Oxford Conference Center. Photo provided

One of Oxford’s favorite wintertime events, the Indoor Yard Sale at the Oxford Conference Center, returns in January.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan 8 and organizers say a few vendor booths are still available

“We’ve skipped the last two years due to Covid,” said Micah Quinn, director of the Oxford Conference Center. “When we put the word out that we were on this year, our vendors have really responded and we are nearly sold out. We have a handful of spaces still available and we wanted to give everybody a chance to participate.”

Booths are $35 for a 10×10 space and $50 for a 10×20 space.

Admission to the sale is $2 for adults and children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine. Masks are encouraged and will be provided.

Shoppers can browse dozens of booths featuring a wide array of items including children’s and adult clothes, toys, books, electronics, home furniture and furnishings, small appliances and much more.

The Oxford Conference Center is located at 102 Ed Perry Blvd, off of Sisk Avenue.

To reserve a space, or for information, call 662-232-2367 or send an email to lori@oxfordconferencecenter.com.

Staff report