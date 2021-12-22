Lambda Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Suspended Until 2025

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A second University of Mississippi fraternity has been suspended due to alleged hazing incidents.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to the Lambda Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity by Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent Marsh informing the fraternity it is suspended until Jan. 1, 2025.

Details of the hazing were not made public but occurred in the spring of 2020. The incidents do not appear to be related to the suspension of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha that was suspended in November until May 2025 due to hazing allegations made in October 2020.

Seven students were arrested and charged with cyberstalking earlier this month in connection with the Gamma Iota allegations.

This decision was reached by the University Judicial Council. The six-member board ultimately found the chapter responsible for violating the University’s hazing policy.

“As has been communicated clearly and frequently, the University will not tolerate hazing or any behavior that places the health and safety of our students at risk,” Marsh wrote in the letter. “We will always take any such matters seriously and address any violations within our community. Likewise, restrictions and sanctions placed on organizations for any reason must be adhered to, and any violations will be met with appropriate action.”