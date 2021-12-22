Thursday, December 23, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Releases Sugar Bowl Uniform Combination

0
1895

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football unveiled to its fan base the uniform combination for this year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against the No. 7 Baylor Bears on New Year’s night.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss football released the look of the uniform on social media.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Football Twitter

Ole Miss will wear the powder blue jersey and white pants with a white helmet when facing off against the Bears in New Orleans.

Ole Miss comes into the Sugar Bowl looking for its 11th win on the season. Head coach Lane Kiffin and staff led the Rebels to the first 10-win regular season in program history and a 10-2 mark overall after a 31-21 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

The Rebels are headed to their 10th Sugar Bowl appearance in program history. 

Ole Miss and Baylor will kick off the 88th Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 and can be seen on ESPN.

Previous articleLocal Artist to Paint Large Mural on Back Wall of Oxford Square North
Next articleOle Miss’ AJ Finley Looks Forward to Sugar Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles