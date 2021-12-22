Ole Miss Releases Sugar Bowl Uniform Combination

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss football unveiled to its fan base the uniform combination for this year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against the No. 7 Baylor Bears on New Year’s night.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss football released the look of the uniform on social media.

Ole Miss will wear the powder blue jersey and white pants with a white helmet when facing off against the Bears in New Orleans.

Ole Miss comes into the Sugar Bowl looking for its 11th win on the season. Head coach Lane Kiffin and staff led the Rebels to the first 10-win regular season in program history and a 10-2 mark overall after a 31-21 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

The Rebels are headed to their 10th Sugar Bowl appearance in program history.

Ole Miss and Baylor will kick off the 88th Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 and can be seen on ESPN.