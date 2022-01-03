Oxford Fiber Festival to Move Opening Reception Online

With safety and sustainability in mind, the Oxford Fiber Festival has decided to move its opening reception from the Powerhouse Community Arts Center to an online platform.

The Oxford Fiber Festival will be returning in January, mostly to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

The opening reception is on Jan. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will feature guest speakers the “Combat Quilter” Andrew Lee of Loudon, Tennessee and assistant art professor Lauren Cardenas.

“This decision did not come lightly, but we think it is for the best,” says Program Director Stacey Sanford. “In order to ensure that we keep our in-person markets and classes, we are moving the reception online. I’m actually very excited about how it is coming together. Our guest list has more than doubled and I am hearing back from more special guests every day.”

“We are delighted to still offer our Community Show and Tell,” Sanford said. “We are encouraging participants to bring in something they have quilted, felted, sewn, woven, knitted whatever. Then our opening panel will speak from 6-7 p.m..”

Guests can expect a Community Show and Tell, a mini-cocktail lesson from Hospitality Bruh’s Taariq David called “The Drink You Would Have Tried,” introductions to the weekend’s featured speakers, special guests, pop quizzes and many prizes.

“I love games. And codewords. And giving things away. The reception is probably my favorite part of the festival and I am so excited we can continue to offer it in this way.” says Sanford.

Registration is free and can be found on OxfordFiberFestival.com/Reception.

Staff report