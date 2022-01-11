Update**Water Valley Outage: Power Back on for Most

By Alyssa Schnugg

New editor

With a little help from some friends, most residents of Water Valley now have power.

Earlier this afternoon, Mississippi Pubic Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that he dispatched PSC personnel to Water Valley to assist in getting the power back on and the city of Water Valley agreed to work with Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association in restoring power. The Tennesse Valley Authority also provided assistance.

An emergency transformer from Bowling Green, Kentucky has been hooked up to provide power until other emergency efforts are completed.

Residents began reporting their power being back on at about 4:30 p.m.

“Voltage needs to be monitored along the way, but TVEAP and Water Valley crews are making the necessary work happen. This will take some time, but power should be restored to homes and commercial businesses as soon as possible. This will not include large industrial customers at this time,” Presley stated on his Facebook page.

***

The power outage in Water Valley is expected to continue for a minimum of 24 hours, according to the North Mississippi Herald.

The power went out at about 3 a.m. today after a major transformer blew.

Mayor Donald Gray told the Herald that work is underway to provide shelter for residents in the city who need a warm place, in particular, elderly residents.

Anyone who needs a place to stay should contact City Hall at 662-473-2431.

According to Gray, an emergency transformer is on its way from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The power outage closed all Water Valley schools this morning and the Water Valley Police Department on its Facebook page asked residents to treat all red lights as four-way stops.

TVEPA CEO Brad Robison reported that his company is working to hook up transformers to the Water Valley electric system to help power the hospital, according to the Herald.