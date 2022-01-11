Water Valley in the Dark as Power Outage Continues; No Official Word on When Power Will be Restored

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Water Valley woke up in the dark this morning after a city-wide power outage occurred at about 3 a.m., and officials say they still don’t know when power will be restored.

The office manager at the city’s Electric Department said a major transformer went out and that they do not yet have a timeline as to when power may be restored.

A person answering the phone at the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department said the power could be out 24 to 72 hours.

The power outage closed all Water Valley schools this morning and the Water Valley Police Department on its Facebook page asked residents to treat all red lights as four-way stops.

Meanwhile, residents are turning to social media to find answers as to when their power may come back on; however, the city doesn’t have official social media pages and currently, the only official announcement about the outage was done at 6 a.m. on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Residents should take precautions for cold weather should the power remain off for an extended time. The high for today will be 49 degrees; however, temperatures will drop to a low of 30 degrees tonight.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.