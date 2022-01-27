No. 24 Ole Miss Drops Road Contest to No. 1 South Carolina, 69-40 

In its first game as a ranked team in 15 years, No. 24 Ole Miss was unable to hold pace with the one of the nation’s best in No. 1 South Carolina, falling 69-40 from Colonial Life Arena Thursday night.



For the 12th time this season, Shakira Austin carried the Rebels as she led with a total of 15 points. Off the glass, Austin racked up a total of seven rebounds for her 18th game with five or more. Defensively, Madison Scott recorded a season-high three blocks added eight points plus four steals. Donnetta Johnson led the Rebels off the bench, finishing with eight points and six rebounds.



After Austin dropped in the first basket of the game for Ole Miss (17-3, 5-2 SEC), South Carolina (19-1, 7-1 SEC) utilized a 12-2 run to take early command. With both teams struggling to convert, it allowed the Rebels to stay within striking distance of the Gamecocks. All 10 of the Rebels points in the first quarter came in the paint, with Austin totaling six.



The Rebel defense stood tough, holding the Gamecocks to a three-minute scoring drought in the second quarter to keep within 12, trailing 28-16. Holding South Carolina to 1-of-9 from the field in its final attempts of the half, a last second three pointer from Austin cut into the Gamecock lead with the Rebels behind 33-20 at the break.



South Carolina limited Ole Miss’ ability to find the basket in the third, until two straight buckets from Scott provided the Rebels with a boost. Out of the gate in the fourth, Lashonda Monk hit back-to-back jumpers, yet it wasn’t enough to spark the Rebels to overcome the Gamecocks, falling 69-40.



Ole Miss returns home to face their third straight ranked opponent in No. 15 Georgia on Sunday (Jan. 30). Tipoff against the Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.

