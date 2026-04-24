1,500-Point Scorer Charleen Hudson Signs with Ole Miss

Ole Miss added another key piece to its future on Friday with the signing of 2027 guard Charleen Hudson.

Yolett McPhee‑McCuin has been busy reshaping the roster, and Hudson fits the type of player the Rebels need as they try to stabilize things after a busy offseason.

Hudson arrives with a strong résumé from Springdale High School in Arkansas. She scored more than 1,500 career points and earned a prep Player of the Year honor. Last season she averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals, showing she can impact the game in multiple ways.

She is the kind of guard who fills gaps, not just one role, and that is exactly what this roster needs.

“I am really excited to announce the signing of Charleen,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She is a true floor general and can learn a great deal from both Jaida [Civil] and Knisha [Godfrey].

“She hails from our loved Marquesha Davis’ high school in Springdale and has been coached by one of the best in the state of Arkansas. She will fit in well into our culture. I’m excited to watch her grown alongside her teammates.”

Her commitment brings Ole Miss to 12 players for the 2026‑27 season.

The Rebels are returning only Desrae Kyles and Lauren Jacobs, which means the rest of the roster is brand new. McPhee‑McCuin has already signed nine transfers, giving the team a mix of experience, size and scoring that should help them stay competitive while they reset.

The timing of Hudson’s addition also matters because Ole Miss is still adjusting to the loss of Sira Thienou.

Thienou originally planned to return, but she entered the portal on the final day and publicly confirmed her departure soon after. She was the team’s fourth‑leading scorer despite missing seven games, averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 67 assists and 48 steals.

Losing that production and versatility leaves a noticeable hole.

That is where Hudson and the transfer class come in. Ole Miss has added guards Knisha Godfrey (Florida), Maya Anderson (San Jose State), Jade Tillman (UMBC) and Jada Richard (LSU). The frontcourt has been rebuilt with forwards Rachael Okokoh (Penn State) and Doneelah Washington (Illinois State), plus center Emily Howard (Boise State).

It is a roster built for depth and balance, and Hudson gives the Rebels another long‑term piece to grow with.

There is still work to do, but Hudson’s signing gives Ole Miss another building block as the roster takes shape.

With so many new faces and so much production to replace, every addition matters.