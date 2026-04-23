Ole Miss Transfer Portal Losses Continue with James Scott

James Scott made it official Thursday, announcing he’s entering the transfer portal, and there’s no way around it.

This is a big loss for Ole Miss and it puts Chris Beard in a tough spot as he tries to rebuild a front court that has already been gutted.

Scott was one of the few proven pieces the Rebels had left up front. Now he joins Malik Dia, Corey Chest, Augusto Cassia, Niko Bundalo and Tylis Jordan on the list of departures.

NEW: Ole Miss forward James Scott is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/RR569GROeG pic.twitter.com/1kKBwpA2Mk — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 23, 2026

That’s essentially the entire rotation from a year ago. And while Ole Miss has added ND Okafor, Roman Siulepa and Christian Brown, the math is pretty simple. Three in and nine out is not how you build depth in the SEC.

Scott’s exit stings even more because of how he finished the season. In Nashville, he finally looked like the player Ole Miss hoped he would become. He averaged seven points and more than 10 rebounds per game during the SEC Tournament, battling against Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas.

He gave the Rebels real physicality, real presence, and real production at a time when they desperately needed it.

Now he’s gone, and Ole Miss is back to searching for answers in a portal cycle that hasn’t brought much momentum so far. Beard still has time, but the front court is starting to look like a puzzle with too many missing pieces and not enough replacements on the board.

The portal can change things quickly, but right now the Rebels are losing more than they’re gaining. Scott’s departure only widens that gap.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Sira Thinenou, 6-1, F, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming