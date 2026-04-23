Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Adds Award-Winning Forward to Growing Transfer Class

The week didn’t start off well for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, but it’s ending a better note.

The Rebels saw Sira Thienou, easily best player returning from last year’s team, enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the final hours of the window Monday night.

On Thursday, Ole Miss landed a commitment from a potential replacement.

On3’s Talia Goodman reports that former UMBC forward Jade Tillman has committed to the Ole Miss. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, essentially, confirmed the news on social media welcoming Tillman to the Rebels.

In her lone season with the Retrievers, she became one of the most productive and reliable players in the America East.

She earned America East Newcomer of the Year honors, landed on the All-America East First Team, made the league’s All-Academic Team, and capped it off with a spot on the Air Force Reserve America East All-Tournament Team.

The résumé matched the production. She appeared in all 32 games, made 30 starts, and averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 assists per game. She scored in double figures 28 times, including the final 25 games of the season.

Jade Tillman (@JadeTillman10) tightropes the baseline and puts in the reverse layup Buzzer Beater and (4) UMBC is going to overtime in the America East semifinals with (1) Vermont pic.twitter.com/qhlskDuWwP — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 9, 2026

Tillman is the ninth addition from the transfer portal, joining Maya Anderson, Jaida Civil, Talaysia Cooper, Knisha Godfrey, Emily Howard, Rachael Okokoh, Doneelah Washington and Jada Richard.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Sira Thinenou, 6-1, F, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming