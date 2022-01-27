Second Suspect in Phone Cable Theft Charged

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a case of stolen phone cable.

According to the Oxford Police Department, investigators were called to County Road 102 by AT&T on Jan. 20 in regard to more than 500 feet of commercial phone cable being missing.

After an investigation, Jason Harris, 44, of Water Valley was arrested Monday and charged with grand larceny. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

On Jan. 20, officers arrested Clayton Miller, 39, of Drew after discovering a large amount of phone cable in his vehicle. He was charged with grand theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Staff report