Funeral for Local Couple Killed in Wreck to be Held Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Maggie “Kenya” Lakenya Jones and Tyrone “Fly” Jones were married on Oct. 16, 2021 and killed in a wreck Jan. 22, 2022. Photos via L. Hodges Funeral Service

The funeral for a Lafayette County couple who were killed a week ago in a wreck on Highway 7 North will be held on Sunday.

Maggie “Kenya” Lakenya Jones and Tyrone “Fly” Jones were married on Oct. 16, 2021.

Kenya was a 1999 graduate of Oxford High School. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2004 and completed nursing school in 2009.

Fly was a 1998 graduate of Lafayette High School. He was working at Ashley Furniture at the time of his death.

According to L. Hodges Funeral Services visitation for the Joneses will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at L. Hodges, 38-F Highway 334 in Oxford.

The graveside funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday at the Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

The three-vehicle wreck that claimed their lives occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Kenya and Fly were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other driver declined medical treatment.

